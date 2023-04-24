Morgan Stanley Raises Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $108.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WAB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $100.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,618.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 60,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

