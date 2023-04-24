Morling Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $45.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.