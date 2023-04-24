Morling Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Expensify accounts for approximately 1.9% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Expensify at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 61,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,382,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,636,462.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,036,600. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Expensify in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

EXFY opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.71 million, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.15. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

