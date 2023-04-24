Morling Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,928 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ESGV opened at $71.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

