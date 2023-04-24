Morling Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 235,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.81 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day moving average is $88.98. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.