Morling Financial Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $413.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The firm has a market cap of $311.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

