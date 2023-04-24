Morpheus.Network (MNW) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $72.98 Million

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $72.98 million and $389,938.09 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00005603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.60300059 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $277,693.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.