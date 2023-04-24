Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Lowered to $40.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of MPLX opened at $34.94 on Friday. Mplx has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,226,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,790 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,407 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 34.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 610.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 832,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

