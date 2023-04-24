Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MUR. Mizuho lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.70.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

