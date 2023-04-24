Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,200 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,714.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI Profile

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,127. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.