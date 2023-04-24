Mystic Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,486.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 951.7% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQJ traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,537. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $27.62.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

