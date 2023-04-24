Mystic Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Express by 79.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in American Express by 42.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $69,235,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.06. 204,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,711. The company has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $184.26.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.43%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

