Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

LLY stock opened at $384.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $386.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.89 and its 200 day moving average is $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

