Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,526 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 270,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,454,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,196,707. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

