Nano Market Capitalization Hits $109.47 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $109.47 million and $865,070.16 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,790.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00315529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.00570714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00071561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00434927 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003602 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

