National Grid (LON:NG) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.47) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 960 ($11.88) to GBX 1,050 ($12.99) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,108 ($13.71).

Shares of National Grid stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,145.50 ($14.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900,003 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21. The company has a market cap of £42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,414.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.27. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,271.45 ($15.73). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,075.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,021.59.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

