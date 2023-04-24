Navcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $8.90 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $8.90 million and $765,474.60 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 103.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00145078 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00069119 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00036931 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039381 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003617 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,976,126 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

