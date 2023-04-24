Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Geron Stock Performance

Geron stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.92. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 23,808.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Geron will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Geron news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,353,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,353,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock worth $3,751,097. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Geron during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

