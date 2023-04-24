Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 642,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 686,729 shares.The stock last traded at $4.12 and had previously closed at $4.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Nerdy Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $643.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 98.82% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Research analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $118,600.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 969,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,503 shares of company stock valued at $464,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 108,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Stories

