New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.2% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW remained flat at $32.94 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 901,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,128. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.