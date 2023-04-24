New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,091 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walt Disney Price Performance
DIS traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $99.42. 5,077,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,348,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average is $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walt Disney (DIS)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.