New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,091 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $99.42. 5,077,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,348,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average is $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

