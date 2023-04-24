New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 143,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up 2.3% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGCP. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth $75,868,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,157,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,083,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,942.5% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 513,164 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 108.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 488,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 254,616 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

