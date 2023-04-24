New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Invests $100,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,552 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 694,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,109. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

