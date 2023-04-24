New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Invests $676,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Equifax accounts for 0.5% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.18. The company had a trading volume of 322,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.31.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.