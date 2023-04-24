New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Invests $676,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Equifax accounts for 0.5% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.
Equifax Stock Performance
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
