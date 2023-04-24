New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.74. 9,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,937. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $127.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.91. The firm has a market cap of $892.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

