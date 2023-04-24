New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,075,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $800.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,518. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $784.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $753.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

