New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 832,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,968,000 after buying an additional 67,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $177.55. The company had a trading volume of 477,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.58 and a 200-day moving average of $173.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.61.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

