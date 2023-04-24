New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,680 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.37. 791,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,107. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.