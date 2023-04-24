New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

IWO stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.75. 181,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $248.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.25 and a 200-day moving average of $224.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

