New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 540 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $708,348,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.95. 8,418,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,586,477. The company has a market capitalization of $549.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.94.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

