New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 540 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $708,348,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.39.
Insider Activity at Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.95. 8,418,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,586,477. The company has a market capitalization of $549.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.94.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (META)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.