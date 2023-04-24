New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 255,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,328,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 7.3% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,525,000 after buying an additional 1,013,547 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,526.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,959,000 after buying an additional 894,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,313,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $40.99. 531,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

