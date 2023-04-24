New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised New York Times from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.08.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31. New York Times has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. New York Times had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $667.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in New York Times by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

