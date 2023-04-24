Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,407,044 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands makes up 2.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Newell Brands worth $619,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

