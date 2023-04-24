Newport Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Newport Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 1.9% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,133,000 after buying an additional 390,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,908,000 after buying an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,619,000 after buying an additional 342,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 208,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.64. 111,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,967. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average of $120.26.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

