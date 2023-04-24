Newport Capital Group LLC Sells 17,143 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Newport Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,143 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.15. 72,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,817. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

