NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NXRT opened at $44.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $95.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -479.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Several research firms recently commented on NXRT. Truist Financial increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2,024.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

