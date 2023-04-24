Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Raymond James

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.