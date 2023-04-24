Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $85.77. The company had a trading volume of 286,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,870. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.91. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

