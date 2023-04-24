Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Trimmed by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 4.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $19,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.50.

NYSE NVO traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,268. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $385.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

