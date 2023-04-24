Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $129,202,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 97.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nucor by 113.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,672,000 after buying an additional 301,535 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 25.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after buying an additional 283,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nucor by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,946,000 after acquiring an additional 272,987 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Nucor Stock Up 0.8 %

Nucor stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,639. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

