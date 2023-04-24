NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.5% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.58. 13,480,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,887,344. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.39 billion, a PE ratio of 155.86, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $281.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

