Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OXY. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

OXY opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

