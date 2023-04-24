OKB Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.12 Billion (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One OKB token can currently be purchased for about $45.08 or 0.00163204 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $11.12 billion and $52.97 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About OKB

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native token of the OKX exchange and a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants, and rewards. OKB offers up to 40% savings on trading fees, passive income with OKX Earn, and participation in Jumpstart token sales. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation with a supply limit of 300 million, and tokens are burned to maintain value. Benefits of OKB include access to OKX ecosystem partners such as Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.