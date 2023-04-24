Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.67

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 278382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

Olaplex Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Olaplex’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Olaplex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,365,000 after acquiring an additional 538,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,806,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Olaplex by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,920,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

