OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.38. 242,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 912,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OLO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

OLO Stock Down 4.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

Insider Transactions at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $66,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,901.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $66,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $69,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $271,782. Insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OLO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OLO during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

