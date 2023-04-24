OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Tops $167.92 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00004305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $167.92 million and approximately $22.50 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

