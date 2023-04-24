OMG Network Price Reaches $1.18 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $165.02 million and approximately $77.40 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00004294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00061933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001209 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars.

