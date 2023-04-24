ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,691. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

