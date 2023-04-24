Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.33 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 100,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 160,000 shares of company stock worth $46,650. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

