Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,613 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,008. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $197.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

